Landbox Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Landbox has a market cap of $82,855.70 and $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.62 or 0.07543546 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.01 or 0.99794382 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.