Landos Biopharma (LABP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2022 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

4/5/2022 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

3/30/2022 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

3/25/2022 – Landos Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LABP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 236,812 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

