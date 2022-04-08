Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

