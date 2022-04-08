LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.00 ($79.12).

LXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($72.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

LXS stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €36.16 ($39.74). The stock had a trading volume of 436,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.47 ($36.78) and a twelve month high of €65.88 ($72.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

