Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $161.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.87.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $378,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

