Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.