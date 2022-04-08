Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.27 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.