LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 393,385 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Several research firms have commented on LPL. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 24.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in LG Display by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

