Liberum Capital Boosts Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target to GBX 220

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON SBI opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Sourcebio International has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Jay LeCoque purchased 100,000 shares of Sourcebio International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

