LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSIXF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.10.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. LifeWorks has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

