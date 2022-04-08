Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

LSPD stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

