Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 2.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$40.50 and last traded at C$41.08. Approximately 96,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,082,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.2448268 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

