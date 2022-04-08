Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 2.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$40.50 and last traded at C$41.08. Approximately 96,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,082,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97.
In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.
About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
Featured Articles
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.