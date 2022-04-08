Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $906,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.40 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

