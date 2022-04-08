loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 20736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Specifically, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

