LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Hits $737,626.26 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $737,626.26 and $2,397.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00287813 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005831 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.57 or 0.01650021 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

