Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 965.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $465.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.