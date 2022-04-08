Loop Capital Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

Shares of OC opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

