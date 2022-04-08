Loop Capital Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $305.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $168.27 and a 52 week high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

