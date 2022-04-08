Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $49.82. Approximately 4,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,233,000.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

