Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.66. 5,065,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,509. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.61. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

