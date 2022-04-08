Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.34 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,559. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

