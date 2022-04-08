Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.44.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.