Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.81.

LITE stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

