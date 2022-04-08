Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.06.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,809. The stock has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.87. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.