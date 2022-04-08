Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.