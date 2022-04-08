LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $14.47. LXP Industrial Trust shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 136,614 shares traded.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

