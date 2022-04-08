Maecenas Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $149,242.51 and approximately $41.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

