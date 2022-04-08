Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,327. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

