Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading Down 0.4%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. 8,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.