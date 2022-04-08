Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as high as C$3.59. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 57,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at C$386,080.50.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

