Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as high as C$3.59. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 57,703 shares trading hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at C$386,080.50.
About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
