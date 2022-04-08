Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.95

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.73. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Manitex International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.