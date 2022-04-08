Manpreet Grewal Sells 1,359 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of X stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

