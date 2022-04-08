Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.19 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.11 and its 200 day moving average is $351.38.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

