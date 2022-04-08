Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) versus Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Head-To-Head Review

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Real Brokerage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.58 $142.47 million $3.52 14.63 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 10.99% 22.91% 16.33% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.35%. Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Real Brokerage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

