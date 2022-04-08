MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

