Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $53.65 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 196.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 146.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.