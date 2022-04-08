Matthew Lang Sells 2,436 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.43.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
