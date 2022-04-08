Matthew Lang Sells 2,436 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

