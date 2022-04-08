Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) versus TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Financial Survey

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Maxar Technologies and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies 2.60% -0.15% -0.04% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxar Technologies and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than TROOPS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxar Technologies and TROOPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.77 billion 1.57 $46.00 million $0.43 88.02 TROOPS $4.29 million 83.13 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Volatility & Risk

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats TROOPS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

TROOPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company offers mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which provides financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company offers SaaS and app development, project-based consulting, API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and provides property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. SGOCO Group, Ltd. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.