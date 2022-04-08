MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $474.45

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.45 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 464.50 ($6.09). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 469 ($6.15), with a volume of 12,002 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 16.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 474.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 673.37. The company has a market cap of £466.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

