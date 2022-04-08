MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $72.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 871,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,293. MaxLinear has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

