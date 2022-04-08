MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Steven J. Gilbert Sells 85,141 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MBI opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in MBIA by 598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 455.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at $3,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MBIA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 244,217 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 220,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

