MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Trading Up 3.2%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 12,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 41,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

