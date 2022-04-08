Meme Price Hits $409.51 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00260920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00667261 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

