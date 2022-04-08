Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,003. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

