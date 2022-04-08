Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.00

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
