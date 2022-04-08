Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.00

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

