Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $251.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,617,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

