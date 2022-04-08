Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $288.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.53. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

