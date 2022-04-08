Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:MTR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.