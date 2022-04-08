Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:MTR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $10.80.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
