Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $111,345.92 in Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $222.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

