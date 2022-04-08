MetLife, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MetLife in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

